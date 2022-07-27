Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.75. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

