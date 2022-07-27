Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $66.38 on Monday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,268,000.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

