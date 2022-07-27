Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83, Briefing.com reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-$0.89 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.30-$3.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,316. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

