Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $65.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.14.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.6 %
FOUR opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66.
Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments
In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
