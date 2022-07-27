Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $65.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.6 %

FOUR opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

