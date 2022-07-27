Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $17.90

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.90, but opened at $18.72. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 9,556 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,294,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

