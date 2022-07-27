Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $43.20 to $37.00. The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 676021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

