Shopify’s (SHOP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Veritas Investment Research cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shopify Stock Down 14.1 %

SHOP opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.40 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

