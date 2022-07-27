Shopping Price Hits $5.19 on Major Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Shopping has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $208,559.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00023163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031852 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 978,698 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

