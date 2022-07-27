Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRKGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($66.27) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.02) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,640 ($67.95) to GBX 3,600 ($43.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,397.38 ($65.03).

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,377 ($52.73). The company had a trading volume of 288,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,467. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,458.99. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,137 ($49.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,824 ($70.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,427.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,903.43.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($50.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,728.92).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

