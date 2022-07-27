Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($66.27) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.02) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,640 ($67.95) to GBX 3,600 ($43.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,397.38 ($65.03).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,377 ($52.73). The company had a trading volume of 288,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,467. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,458.99. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,137 ($49.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,824 ($70.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,427.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,903.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Intertek Group

In other Intertek Group news, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($50.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,728.92).

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.