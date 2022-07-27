Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Expands By 658.7%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a growth of 658.7% from the June 30th total of 1,610,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

88 Energy Price Performance

88 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

