Short Interest in American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Rises By 2,251.5%

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 2,251.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,001,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Premium Mining Stock Performance
HIPH remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,709. American Premium Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About American Premium Mining
