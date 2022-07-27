Short Interest in American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Rises By 2,251.5%

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 2,251.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,001,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Premium Mining Stock Performance

HIPH remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,709. American Premium Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About American Premium Mining

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

