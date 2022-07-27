Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Rises By 618.3%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 618.3% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANZU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,025,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 7,864.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,510,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after buying an additional 2,479,037 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,268,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,080,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 339,999 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,339. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.