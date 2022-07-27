Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Decreases By 84.8%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BOSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 2,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.93. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

