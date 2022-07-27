Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Drops By 93.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYK traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

