Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Expands By 920.7%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 920.7% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,979,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce Price Performance

Shares of BYOC remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,726,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,945,472. Beyond Commerce has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Rating)

See Also

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.