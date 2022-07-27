Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Expands By 920.7%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 920.7% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,979,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beyond Commerce Price Performance
Shares of BYOC remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,726,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,945,472. Beyond Commerce has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Beyond Commerce
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Commerce (BYOC)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.