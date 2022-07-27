Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Rises By 3,008.1%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, an increase of 3,008.1% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 615.4 days.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Helios Towers stock remained flat at $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Helios Towers has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Helios Towers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.