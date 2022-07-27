Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Rises By 3,008.1%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, an increase of 3,008.1% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 615.4 days.
Helios Towers Price Performance
Helios Towers stock remained flat at $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Helios Towers has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.
Helios Towers Company Profile
