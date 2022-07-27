Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Decreases By 86.7%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the June 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ImagineAR Trading Down 15.4 %
Shares of IPNFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 450,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14.
ImagineAR Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImagineAR (IPNFF)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.