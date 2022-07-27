Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Decreases By 86.7%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the June 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ImagineAR Trading Down 15.4 %

Shares of IPNFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 450,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

ImagineAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.