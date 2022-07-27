Short Interest in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Grows By 4,503.8%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, a growth of 4,503.8% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KSPN stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Kaspien has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kaspien will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

