Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Grows By 1,762.5%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 1,762.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBRMF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

Labrador Iron Mines Price Performance

Labrador Iron Mines stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.