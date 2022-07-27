Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Expands By 546.0%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 546.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Petro Matad Trading Down 30.6 %

OTCMKTS:PRTDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,369. Petro Matad has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

