Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Increases By 1,300.0%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TCKRF remained flat at $26.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

