Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Drops By 82.1%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

