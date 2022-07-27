Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Drops By 82.1%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CBH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.05.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
