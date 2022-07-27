Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Shutterstock updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. 19,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,479. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.