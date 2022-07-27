Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of SIA opened at C$13.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$973.92 million and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.17.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$174.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5068567 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.66.

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.