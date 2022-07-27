Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.13%.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

