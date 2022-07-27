SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 37,713 shares.The stock last traded at $5.85 and had previously closed at $5.76.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

