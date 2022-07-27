Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $12.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $1,386,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

