Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90. Silgan also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15-1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Silgan stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,160. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

