Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. Silgan also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.