Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SSD traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,457. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.19. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.