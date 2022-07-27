Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $102.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.19. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $87.73 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,781.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

