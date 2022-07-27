Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 23,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Featured Articles

