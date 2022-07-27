Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Down 2.2%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 1,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Singapore Exchange Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

