SINOVATE (SIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,813.00

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One SINOVATE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SINOVATE has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. SINOVATE has a market capitalization of $437,508.34 and approximately $178,813.00 worth of SINOVATE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SINOVATE Coin Profile

SIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2018. SINOVATE’s total supply is 663,717,042 coins. SINOVATE’s official website is suqa.org. SINOVATE’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SINOVATE is /r/suqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SINOVATE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SINOVATE (SIN) is a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) digital currency and ecosystem which creates Blockchain products, services, and solutions. SIN embraces this new technology and has executed extensive research, on various ways to educate others and help them implement innovation into their daily lives and businesses. SINOVATE believes in transparency and is open about the current challenges the crypto community faces. To overcome these, an experienced and talented team which works alongside the community has been assembled, paving the way towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency. “

