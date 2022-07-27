Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 158,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,396. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

