Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

