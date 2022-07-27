SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.77 million.

SMART Global Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. 16,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,517. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53. SMART Global has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $931.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

