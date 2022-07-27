Snetwork (SNET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $737,663.42

Snetwork (SNET) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Snetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Snetwork has a market cap of $737,663.42 and $153,589.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,908,092 coins. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Snetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

