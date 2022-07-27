SolFarm (TULIP) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. SolFarm has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016647 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001771 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032142 BTC.
SolFarm Coin Profile
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
