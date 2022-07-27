South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 15th

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

South Plains Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $443.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of South Plains Financial to $29.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

