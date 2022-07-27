Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Up 12.3%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 296,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 544,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Southern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Southern Energy Trading Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.72.

Insider Transactions at Southern Energy

Southern Energy ( CVE:SOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0194937 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Michael Beynon purchased 50,000 shares of Southern Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,163.35.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

