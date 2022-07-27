Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 40.68%.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 3.9 %

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,799.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 13.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 195,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

