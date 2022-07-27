Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 40.68%.
Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 3.9 %
Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.
Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares
In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,799.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.