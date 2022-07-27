Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 34.13%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

SMBC opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $462.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.