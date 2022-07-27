Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Announces Earnings Results

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%.
Southern States Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $26.06.
Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Southern States Bancshares to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.