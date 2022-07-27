Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Announces Earnings Results

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Southern States Bancshares to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

