Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Stephens increased their target price on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.