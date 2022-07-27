Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

