SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Arch Capital Group LTD.

Arch Capital Group LTD. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,330 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 19.1% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arch Capital Group LTD. owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $102,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. 6,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

