SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 597,089 shares.The stock last traded at $23.89 and had previously closed at $23.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWI. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,893,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 261,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,154,000.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

