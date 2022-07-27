SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after buying an additional 782,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 223,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPEM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,683. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59.

