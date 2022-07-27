SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 169,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,541,666 shares.The stock last traded at $61.88 and had previously closed at $62.18.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.